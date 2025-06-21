Zelenskyy not yet sure if he will go to NATO summit

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he has not yet decided whether he will attend the NATO summit in The Hague, scheduled for next week.

Source: Zelenskyy made a statement during a conversation with journalists, writes Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that his trip does not depend on whether there will be a meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the summit. He will decide whether to attend the day before.

"First, I am not sure that I will go, but still the probability is great. In fact, I will decide the day before," the president said.

He said that he definitely wants to hold several meetings, and there are appropriate invitations from both the king and the prime minister of the Netherlands.

"The Netherlands really supports us. And so it's very, very important to me that he [the prime minister - ed.] invited me. I have a significant programme, including meetings. And, of course, a very important meeting with President Trump. Without a doubt," Zelenskyy said.

He added that there is a proposal for a trilateral meeting with the participation of the leadership of NATO, the EU and Ukraine. Also, according to Zelenskyy, on the sidelines of the NATO summit, Ukraine already has meetings planned with foreign ministers of all NATO countries and Ukraine, as well as defence industry ministers of all countries and Ukraine, scheduled separately from the leaders.

The NATO summit in The Hague will be held in an unprecedentedly reduced format, as NATO is trying to organise a meeting to accommodate US President Donald Trump. Trump recently left the G7 summit in Canada early, where he was scheduled to meet Zelenskyy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is known to have been invited to an official dinner for NATO leaders, which will be hosted by the King of the Netherlands on the evening of 24 June.

However, given that US President Donald Trump’s interest in resolving the war in Ukraine is waning, some Ukrainian officials are reportedly questioning whether Zelenskyy should attend the NATO summit at all.

It was reported that Zelenskyy could meet European leaders after the NATO summit.

