Russian attacks injure seven men in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 21 June. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Seven civilian men were injured as a result of Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 21 June.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Mykola Lukashuk, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council, on Telegram

Details: Lysak reported that Russia deployed drones and artillery to attack the Nikopol district throughout the day. The strikes have affected the Nikopol, Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka and Pokrovske hromadas. [an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Seven men were injured. A 63-year-old man was hospitalised in a moderate condition. The rest will be treated on an outpatient basis.

The strikes caused two fires and damaged infrastructure, a petrol station, three houses, a farm building and a car.

Lukashuk specified that those injured in the attack are aged 21, 22, 27, 29, 37, 40 and 63. All of them have received the necessary medical assistance.

