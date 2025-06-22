Russian missile strike damages homes in Sumy

Russian forces launched a missile strike on the Zarichnyi district of the city of Sumy on the night of 21-22 June, damaging houses.

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Hryhorov reported that a series of powerful explosions had rocked Sumy around 23:00 on 21 June.

Quote: "Early reports indicate that these [explosions] are the aftermath of an enemy attack on the outskirts of the city, in the Zarichnyi district of the Sumy hromada. Houses have been damaged as a result of the enemy's attack." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.]

Details: Before the bombardment, Ukraine's Air Force reported a ballistic missile strike threat from the north-east. Local media outlet Kordon.Media also reported explosions in the city.

Background:

At about 17:30 on 21 June, Russian forces attacked civilian infrastructure in Sumy with a Lancet-type loitering munition, causing a fire at a company.

An hour later, the Russians attacked Sumy again with a drone. The second strike hit a residential area. As a result of the attack, the roof and approximately 20 windows of a high-rise building were damaged.

