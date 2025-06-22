All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian missile strike damages homes in Sumy

Ivan Diakonov Sunday, 22 June 2025, 00:10
Russian missile strike damages homes in Sumy
Smoke. Stock photo: social media

Russian forces launched a missile strike on the Zarichnyi district of the city of Sumy on the night of 21-22 June, damaging houses.

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Hryhorov reported that a series of powerful explosions had rocked Sumy around 23:00 on 21 June.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Early reports indicate that these [explosions] are the aftermath of an enemy attack on the outskirts of the city, in the Zarichnyi district of the Sumy hromada. Houses have been damaged as a result of the enemy's attack." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.] 

Details: Before the bombardment, Ukraine's Air Force reported a ballistic missile strike threat from the north-east. Local media outlet Kordon.Media also reported explosions in the city.

Background:

  • At about 17:30 on 21 June, Russian forces attacked civilian infrastructure in Sumy with a Lancet-type loitering munition, causing a fire at a company.
  • An hour later, the Russians attacked Sumy again with a drone. The second strike hit a residential area. As a result of the attack, the roof and approximately 20 windows of a high-rise building were damaged.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Sumymissile strike
Advertisement:
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast comes under missile attack again, explosions rock Samar
Russia attacks Ukraine with 363 drones and 8 missiles: 365 targets downed
White House recommends halting funding for investigations into Russian crimes in Ukraine – Reuters
EU leaders agree to extend all sanctions against Russia, but not 18th package
Ukrainian intelligence drones destroy Russian air defence systems in Crimea – video
New stage of major exchange: Ukraine brings back another group of defenders – photos, video
All News
Sumy
Russian Lancet drone strikes Sumy, causing fire at factory – photo, video
Russians attack Sumy with drone, injuring woman
Putin: "No plans to occupy Sumy, but I wouldn't rule it out"
RECENT NEWS
13:19
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast comes under missile attack again, explosions rock Samar
13:13
"You are the true Hungary": an open letter to the Hungarian people
12:18
Ukrainian defence ministry promises to increase long-range operations in Russia
12:03
Ukraine's defence minister reveals when Ukraine plans to discuss Zelenskyy-Putin meeting
11:45
Zelenskyy expects EU to approve 18th sanctions package in June despite opposition from Hungarian and Slovak PMs
11:32
Orbán claims Hungary has halted Ukraine's EU accession
10:19
Netherlands and Belgium hand over two minehunters to Ukraine – video
10:06
Russia attacks Ukraine with 363 drones and 8 missiles: 365 targets downed
09:46
Russian attack on Dnipro on 24 June: death toll rises again
08:13
Almost 190 combat clashes on front line in 24 hours, 56 of which on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: