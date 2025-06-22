All Sections
Russia attacks Ukraine with three missiles and nearly 50 drones overnight

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 22 June 2025, 09:27
Russia attacks Ukraine with three missiles and nearly 50 drones overnight
A mobile air defence fire group. Photo: Ukraine’s General Staff

The Russians attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, an S-300 anti-aircraft surface-to-surface missile and 47 drones on the night of 21-22 June.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force

Details: Of the 50 aerial assets launched by the Russians over Ukraine, 18 drones were shot down and another 10 disappeared from radar.

Russian strikes were recorded in seven locations, particularly Chernihiv, Sumy and Odesa oblasts.

The Ukrainian military reported that Chernihiv Oblast was the main target of the nighttime attack.

