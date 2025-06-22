Ukraine surpasses Russia in FPV drones, but lags behind in fibre-optic craft

Ukrainian forces are currently outnumbering the Russians in terms of first-person view (FPV) drones.

Source: Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, during a conversation with journalists to which Ukrainska Pravda was not invited; Interfax-Ukraine

Details: Syrskyi stressed Ukraine's numerical advantage in FPV drones, but noted that the Russians have been tasked with increasing the number of their drones. He also emphasised that Russia has achieved success, for example, in the production of fibre-optic-controlled drones.

Quote from Syrskyi: "Unfortunately, they have an advantage there [fibre-optic drones] in terms of both quantity and range of application. We've had examples of [Russian] fibre-optic drones flying up to 40 km. We are currently catching up in this process."

Details: Syrskyi said that Ukraine also has "enough" manufacturers producing drones with 20-kilometre fibre-optic cables.

