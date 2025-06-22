Russian attack on Kramatorsk: 3 killed, search for people under rubble continues – photos

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kramatorsk on 21 June 2025. Photo: Vadym Filashkin

At least three people were killed and four were injured as a result of a Russian attack on the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast on 21 June.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office; Oleksandr Honcharenko, Head of Kramatorsk City Military Administration

Details: Oleksandr Honcharenko, Head of Kramatorsk City Military Administration, reported that as of 16:50, bodies of three people had been recovered from under the rubble of the multi-storey building in Kramatorsk.

Advertisement:

Presumably, three more people are still under the rubble. The search and rescue operation is ongoing.

Four people were taken to hospital and one of them is in a critical condition.

Prior to this, Filashkin reported that a man, 62, was killed in the attack.

Details: Filashkin said that a 14-year-old girl was among the people injured by the strike. Two men aged 69 and 85 are also known to have been injured.

Those injured were diagnosed with closed head injuries, blast injuries, concussion, fractures, shrapnel wounds and multiple contusions.

Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

The prosecutor's office reported that Russian forces had struck the city with a 250 kg high-explosive aerial bomb with a guided module. Five multi-storey buildings and 32 residential houses were damaged.

Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Background: On the evening of 21 June, Russian troops struck a high-rise building in Kramatorsk, causing part of the building to collapse.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!