All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian attack on Kramatorsk: 3 killed, search for people under rubble continues – photos

Olga KatsimonSunday, 22 June 2025, 17:15
Russian attack on Kramatorsk: 3 killed, search for people under rubble continues – photos
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kramatorsk on 21 June 2025. Photo: Vadym Filashkin

At least three people were killed and four were injured as a result of a Russian attack on the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast on 21 June.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office; Oleksandr Honcharenko, Head of Kramatorsk City Military Administration

Details: Oleksandr Honcharenko, Head of Kramatorsk City Military Administration, reported that as of 16:50, bodies of three people had been recovered from under the rubble of the multi-storey building in Kramatorsk.

Advertisement:

Presumably, three more people are still under the rubble. The search and rescue operation is ongoing.

Four people were taken to hospital and one of them is in a critical condition.

Prior to this, Filashkin reported that a man, 62, was killed in the attack.

Details: Filashkin said that a 14-year-old girl was among the people injured by the strike. Two men aged 69 and 85 are also known to have been injured.

Those injured were diagnosed with closed head injuries, blast injuries, concussion, fractures, shrapnel wounds and multiple contusions.

 
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

The prosecutor's office reported that Russian forces had struck the city with a 250 kg high-explosive aerial bomb with a guided module. Five multi-storey buildings and 32 residential houses were damaged.

 
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Background: On the evening of 21 June, Russian troops struck a high-rise building in Kramatorsk, causing part of the building to collapse.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

KramatorskDonetsk OblastRusso-Ukrainian warcasualties
Advertisement:
New stage of major exchange: Ukraine brings back another group of defenders – photos, video
46% of Poles would like to suspend Ukraine military aid, survey finds
Ukrainian forces halt Russian advance in Sumy Oblast – Ukraine's commander-in-chief
Hungarian PM claims 95% of citizens oppose Ukraine's EU accession in Voks2025 referendum
Russian attack on Dnipro on 24 June: death toll rises to 20
Zelenskyy meets European leaders and NATO secretary general on sidelines of summit in The Hague
All News
Kramatorsk
Russia hits centre of Kramatorsk with Molniya UAV – photos
Russia hits gas infrastructure in Kramatorsk, leaving thousands without gas supply
Four people, including 6-year-old child, injured in Russian strikes on Kramatorsk – photos
RECENT NEWS
19:27
Russia calls tribunal for Putin "worthless" and labels support for it "hostile move"
19:24
Bear hugs, burnt prison uniforms and first calls home: how stage 7 of major prisoner swap went – photos, videos
18:57
EXPLAINERHow the occupiers are violating human rights in Crimea and why Europe should care
18:51
Hungarian PM welcomes poll showing fewer Poles support Ukraine's EU membership
18:23
Russians abduct four residents of occupied village in Sumy Oblast
17:34
Trump assures allies Russia would not attack NATO while he is president – WP
17:22
Polish foreign minister says arms race could bring down Putin's regime like it did with USSR
17:17
Ukraine's first underground kindergarten to be built in Kharkiv Oblast
17:09
Ukrainian intelligence: Kremlin seeks to divide Moldova ahead of EU summit
17:02
New stage of major exchange: Ukraine brings back another group of defenders – photos, video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: