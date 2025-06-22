All Sections
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry comments on US strikes on Iran: Iran's nuclear programme must be terminated

Khrystyna Bondarieva , KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 22 June 2025, 18:03
Stock photo: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has emphasised, following US strikes on Iran, that Iran’s nuclear programme must be brought to an end so that it never again threatens Middle Eastern countries or any other states.

Source: a statement on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Peaceful efforts to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons have been ongoing for years, but they have not yielded effective results. As early as this spring, the United States warned Iran of the consequences in the absence of constructive steps.

We assert that it is precisely the aggressive actions of the Iranian regime and its long-standing destructive policy aimed at undermining international peace and security — including its hostile attitude toward Israel and many other nations — that have led to the current developments."

Details: The ministry also reiterated that Iran is complicit in the crime of aggression against Ukraine, as the Iranian regime has provided military assistance to Russia, including supplying UAVs and technology. At the same time, Iran continues to destabilise the security situation in the Middle East through its proxies.

Quote: "We are convinced that the measures taken by the United States and Israel against Iranian nuclear facilities have sent a clear message to the Iranian regime – a message that the continuation of policies aimed at destabilising regional security is unacceptable."

More details: The ministry also emphasised that Ukraine has made the largest contribution in human history to nuclear disarmament and therefore has the moral right to state that eliminating Iran’s nuclear programme will make both the Middle East and the entire world safer.

Background:

  • The US operation against Iran, codenamed Midnight Hammer, was carried out on the night of 22 June and involved more than 125 aircraft, including seven B-2 stealth bombers.
  • US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth declared that Iran’s nuclear ambitions were destroyed as a result of the operation.

