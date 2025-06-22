Three injured in Russian attack on Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast, including two children

Three people, including two children, have been injured in a Russian attack on the city of Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast.

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "As a result of a Russian rocket attack on the city of Ochakiv, three people have been injured. Among them are two children.

As of now, a seven-year-old boy, a 12-year-old girl and a 46-year-old woman have been taken to hospital. They are receiving medical assistance. All of them are in a moderate condition."

Details: Kim also reported damage to residential buildings.

