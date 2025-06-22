All Sections
Journalist Yesypenko released after more than four years in Russian captivity in Crimea

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 22 June 2025, 21:39
Vladyslav Yesypenko. Photo: Radio Liberty

Vladyslav Yesypenko, a journalist for Krym.Realii (a project of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's Ukrainian service), was released on 20 June after more than four years in Russian custody and left Russian-occupied Crimea.

Source: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

Details: Radio Liberty thanked the US and Ukrainian governments for their efforts to secure his return home.

Radio Liberty President and CEO Stephen Capus said in a statement that Yesypenko had been subjected to physical and psychological torture while in Russian captivity.

Quote: "For more than four years, Vlad was arbitrarily punished for a crime he did not commit... Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty expresses its deep gratitude to the governments of the United States and Ukraine for working with us to prevent the continuation of Vlad's unjust imprisonment. We also thank the global community of press freedom defenders for their tireless advocacy on behalf of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's dedicated journalists."

Background:

  • On 10 March 2021, Vladyslav Yesypenko, a freelance journalist for Krym.Realii, stopped communicating with his family. It soon became known that the Russian FSB had detained him, accusing Yesypenko of links with Ukrainian secret services and storing and transporting ammunition.
  • FSB officers tortured Yesypenko with electric shocks to make him confess.
  • On 16 February 2022, Yesypenko was sentenced to six years in a general regime penal colony and fined 110,000 roubles (about US$1,400). The Russian prosecution sought an 11-year prison sentence for Yesypenko. The journalist's defence team managed to secure a reduced sentence of five years in prison and a fine of 110,000 roubles.

