Norwegian company Kongsberg producing NASAMS opens office in Ukraine

NASAMS launch system at the Kongsberg factory in Norway. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace, the largest Norwegian defence company, has opened an office in Ukraine. Norway will also invest US$400 million in manufacturing in Ukraine.

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an address; Defence Minister Rustem Umierov, as reported by Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Today, Norway's Minister of Defence visited Ukraine. A decision has been reached to invest US$400 million in our production – new funding, primarily for drones. We are working together to create all the necessary conditions to produce air defence systems in Ukraine – jointly with partners, jointly with Norway. Steps in that direction are being taken.

An office has already been opened in Ukraine by one of Europe's largest defence companies – Norway's largest, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace. We are expediting all processes to the maximum extent."

Details: Umierov reported that a Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace office had been opened in Ukraine on 22 June.

"This is a leading Norwegian manufacturer of weapons, including NASAMS systems, which are already protecting Ukrainian cities from Russian missiles and drones. In cooperation with Kongsberg, we are focusing on developing joint projects in the air defence sphere. We are preparing new solutions based on NASAMS – to strengthen the protection of the population and critical infrastructure," he said.

Umierov also stated that Ukraine and Norway would jointly implement projects in areas where Kongsberg is a world leader, namely interceptor production, air defence enhancement and maritime protection.

"This also opens new opportunities for cooperation between Ukrainian and Norwegian engineers – to improve the efficiency of existing weapons and implement innovations," he added.

Background: On 22 June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Norway's Defence Minister Torge O. Sandvik who had arrived in Ukraine for his first visit since taking office in February.

