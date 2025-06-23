All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Air Force downs 339 drones and 15 missiles overnight; 6 locations hit

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 23 June 2025, 09:18
Ukraine's Air Force downs 339 drones and 15 missiles overnight; 6 locations hit
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine’s air defence forces destroyed 354 out of 368 aerial assets launched by Russian forces, including 339 drones and 15 missiles, on the night of 22-23 June. However, direct hits were recorded in six locations, and debris from intercepted targets fell in 25 locations in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine

Details: Starting at 20:00 on 22 June, Russian forces launched 368 aerial assets:

Advertisement:
  • 352 attack UAVs, including Shahed drones and decoy UAVs of various types, from the directions of Kursk, Shatalovo, Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia (up to 160 of them were Shahed drones);
  • 11 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the areas of Taganrog and Bryansk Oblast in Russia;
  • Five Iskander-K cruise missiles from the area of Kursk, Russia.

The main target of the attack was the city of Kyiv.

As of 09:00, early estimates show that air defence has intercepted 354 Russian aerial assets: 158 were shot down and 196 disappeared from radar:

  • 146 Shahed-type and other UAVs were shot down, while 193 disappeared from radar or were suppressed by electronic warfare systems;
  • Seven Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles were shot down and three disappeared from radar;
  • All five Iskander-K cruise missiles were intercepted.

At the same time, direct hits by Russian aerial weapons were confirmed in six locations. Debris from downed targets fell in 25 different sites across Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast.

The aerial attack was repelled by Ukrainian aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare teams, drone units and mobile fire groups from the defence forces.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

air-raid warningair defenceKyivmissile strike
Advertisement:
White House recommends halting funding for investigations into Russian crimes in Ukraine – Reuters
EU leaders agree to extend all sanctions against Russia, but not 18th package
Ukrainian intelligence drones destroy Russian air defence systems in Crimea – video
New stage of major exchange: Ukraine brings back another group of defenders – photos, video
46% of Poles would like to suspend Ukraine military aid, survey finds
Ukrainian forces have halted Russian advance in Sumy Oblast – Ukraine's commander-in-chief
All News
air-raid warning
Explosions heard in Rivne after air-raid warning issued due to Russian MiG-31K take-off
Zelenskyy: We must heed air-raid warnings in coming days
Russia launches over 100 drones and Iskander missiles on Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
07:32
Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast for third time
06:58
Russia loses 970 soldiers over past day
04:26
Russia deliberately targets civilians with drones – UN report
21:43
White House recommends halting funding for investigations into Russian crimes in Ukraine – Reuters
21:25
Russian hit agricultural business in Kharkiv Oblast: man injured, cattle killed – photos
20:56
EU leaders agree to extend all sanctions against Russia, but not 18th package
20:54
Ukrainian intelligence drones set fire to missile fuel and fuel and lubricant depots in Russia's Bryansk – video
20:34
Zelenskyy addresses European Council via video link
20:10
Ukrainian intelligence drones destroy Russian air defence systems in Crimea – video
19:27
Russia calls tribunal for Putin "worthless" and labels support for it "hostile move"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: