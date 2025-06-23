Ukraine's Air Force downs 339 drones and 15 missiles overnight; 6 locations hit

Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine’s air defence forces destroyed 354 out of 368 aerial assets launched by Russian forces, including 339 drones and 15 missiles, on the night of 22-23 June. However, direct hits were recorded in six locations, and debris from intercepted targets fell in 25 locations in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine

Details: Starting at 20:00 on 22 June, Russian forces launched 368 aerial assets:

Advertisement:

352 attack UAVs, including Shahed drones and decoy UAVs of various types, from the directions of Kursk, Shatalovo, Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia (up to 160 of them were Shahed drones);

11 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the areas of Taganrog and Bryansk Oblast in Russia;

Five Iskander-K cruise missiles from the area of Kursk, Russia.

The main target of the attack was the city of Kyiv.

As of 09:00, early estimates show that air defence has intercepted 354 Russian aerial assets: 158 were shot down and 196 disappeared from radar:

146 Shahed-type and other UAVs were shot down, while 193 disappeared from radar or were suppressed by electronic warfare systems;

Seven Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles were shot down and three disappeared from radar;

All five Iskander-K cruise missiles were intercepted.

At the same time, direct hits by Russian aerial weapons were confirmed in six locations. Debris from downed targets fell in 25 different sites across Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast.

The aerial attack was repelled by Ukrainian aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare teams, drone units and mobile fire groups from the defence forces.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!