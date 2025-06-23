Trump condemns Russian strikes on Ukraine, urges "restraint from both sides"

President Trump is "disappointed" over Russian strikes on civilian targets and major cities in Ukraine.

Source: US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker to reporters ahead of a summit in The Hague, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In response to a question about whether Trump believes Russia is seeking peace, given the recent actions of its army, the ambassador made a statement condemning the strikes.

Whitaker said that he joins many around the world in condemning Russia’s attacks on Ukrainian civilians and sends his deepest sympathies to the families of those who were killed in the attacks, including an American who was killed in a recent strike.

Ambassador Whitaker added that the actions of the Russian Federation have disappointed the US president.

However, speaking on behalf of President Trump, Whitaker said that both sides should act with restraint but did not explain what this means.

The ambassador also commented on whether the upcoming NATO summit’s joint statement would take a strong stance on Russia.

He confirmed that President Trump will attend the NATO summit following a compromise reached on the summit’s final declaration.

