All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine allocates over US$525m from JICA and EU for recovery

Viktor VolokitaMonday, 23 June 2025, 14:10
Ukraine allocates over US$525m from JICA and EU for recovery
Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal. Photo: Getty Images

At an extraordinary meeting on 23 June, the Ukrainian government allocated over UAH 22 billion (approx. US$525.3 million) in partner funds to support recovery efforts.

Source: Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal on Telegram

Details: Nearly UAH 18.5 billion (US$441.7 million) from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has been directed by the Cabinet of Ministers to healthcare, education, agriculture, humanitarian demining and the restoration of municipal services in Ukrainian cities.

Advertisement:

The government allocated approximately UAH 1.4 billion (US$34.4 million) from JICA for energy restoration and for training sappers to clear Ukrainian land of "Russian mine debris".

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated nearly UAH 2.2 billion (US$52.5) from the European Union for the restoration and modernisation of port infrastructure.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ShmyhalJapanEUaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast comes under missile attack again, explosions rock Samar
Russia attacks Ukraine with 363 drones and 8 missiles: 365 targets downed
White House recommends halting funding for investigations into Russian crimes in Ukraine – Reuters
EU leaders agree to extend all sanctions against Russia, but not 18th package
Ukrainian intelligence drones destroy Russian air defence systems in Crimea – video
New stage of major exchange: Ukraine brings back another group of defenders – photos, video
All News
Shmyhal
Ukraine receives €1bn from EU covered by revenue from Russian assets
Ukraine aims for OECD membership in 2026, says country's PM
Ukraine completes internal procedures to open first cluster in EU negotiations
RECENT NEWS
13:19
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast comes under missile attack again, explosions rock Samar
13:13
"You are the true Hungary": an open letter to the Hungarian people
12:24
Russia's reserves decrease threefold, but potential to finance war remains - Ukraine's National Bank 
12:18
Ukrainian defence ministry promises to increase long-range operations in Russia
12:03
Ukraine's defence minister reveals when Ukraine plans to discuss Zelenskyy-Putin meeting
11:45
Zelenskyy expects EU to approve 18th sanctions package in June despite opposition from Hungarian and Slovak PMs
11:32
Orbán claims Hungary has halted Ukraine's EU accession
10:19
Netherlands and Belgium hand over two minehunters to Ukraine – video
10:06
Russia attacks Ukraine with 363 drones and 8 missiles: 365 targets downed
09:46
Russian attack on Dnipro on 24 June: death toll rises again
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: