Ukraine allocates over US$525m from JICA and EU for recovery

At an extraordinary meeting on 23 June, the Ukrainian government allocated over UAH 22 billion (approx. US$525.3 million) in partner funds to support recovery efforts.

Source: Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal on Telegram

Details: Nearly UAH 18.5 billion (US$441.7 million) from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has been directed by the Cabinet of Ministers to healthcare, education, agriculture, humanitarian demining and the restoration of municipal services in Ukrainian cities.

The government allocated approximately UAH 1.4 billion (US$34.4 million) from JICA for energy restoration and for training sappers to clear Ukrainian land of "Russian mine debris".

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated nearly UAH 2.2 billion (US$52.5) from the European Union for the restoration and modernisation of port infrastructure.

Background:

During 2025–2026, Ukraine will receive US$3 billion from excess profits of frozen Russian assets.

The European Union has announced its intention to allocate nearly €1.9 billion for military support to Ukraine.

Japan will provide a loan of over US$3 billion as part of the G7 ERA initiative, to be serviced by frozen Russian assets.

