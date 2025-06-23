All Sections
Strike twice with 1,100 kg: Security Service of Ukraine gives details about third attack on Crimean bridge

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 23 June 2025, 16:20
Photo: SSU

Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), has said that during the third attack on the illegally built Crimean bridge on 3 June, the special service struck key pillars twice using 1,100 kg of explosives.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine 

Quote: "For the third time, we used 1,100 kg of explosives [to strike] the bridge, plus another 1,100 kg. That is, 1,100 kg of explosives [were used to strike] the key pillars of the illegal structure on the territory of Ukraine twice. I won't give any further details for obvious reasons. But believe me: this is the beginning of a new era." 

Details: He also recalled that the SSU had struck the bridge three times: in 2022, they entered the bridge from land by car with 21 tonnes of TNT-equivalent explosives, and in 2023, they struck the bridge with two SSU SeaBaby combat drones from the water. The third time, in June 2025, a new underwater strike took place.

"I can tell you for sure: together with the 13th Main Directorate of the State Intelligence and Reconnaissance Department, we have started a new era of ‘maritime history’," Maliuk said.

Background: On the morning of 3 June, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted a unique special operation and struck the Crimean bridge for the third time, this time underwater.

