Strike twice with 1,100 kg: Security Service of Ukraine gives details about third attack on Crimean bridge
Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), has said that during the third attack on the illegally built Crimean bridge on 3 June, the special service struck key pillars twice using 1,100 kg of explosives.
Source: Interfax-Ukraine
Quote: "For the third time, we used 1,100 kg of explosives [to strike] the bridge, plus another 1,100 kg. That is, 1,100 kg of explosives [were used to strike] the key pillars of the illegal structure on the territory of Ukraine twice. I won't give any further details for obvious reasons. But believe me: this is the beginning of a new era."
Details: He also recalled that the SSU had struck the bridge three times: in 2022, they entered the bridge from land by car with 21 tonnes of TNT-equivalent explosives, and in 2023, they struck the bridge with two SSU SeaBaby combat drones from the water. The third time, in June 2025, a new underwater strike took place.
"I can tell you for sure: together with the 13th Main Directorate of the State Intelligence and Reconnaissance Department, we have started a new era of ‘maritime history’," Maliuk said.
Background: On the morning of 3 June, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted a unique special operation and struck the Crimean bridge for the third time, this time underwater.
