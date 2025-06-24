Four people injured in Russian strike on Nikopol district – photo

Four people have been injured in Russian attacks on the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The aggressor attacked the Nikopol district using artillery and FPV drones during the night and morning. Nikopol itself as well as the Marhanets and Myrove hromadas were targeted. Four people have been injured." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: Two women aged 34 and 40 and two men aged 36 and 44 have been injured. All are recovering at home.

Damage caused by the Russia attack Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

An office building, a high-rise building, two houses and a shop were also damaged in the attacks.

