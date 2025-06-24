All Sections
Six Kherson residents injured in Russian artillery strike in morning – video

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 24 June 2025, 10:40
Six Kherson residents injured in Russian artillery strike in morning – video
Ambulance. Stock photo: Getty Images

Six Kherson residents have been injured in a Russian artillery strike on the city on the morning of 24 June.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Military Administration, on Facebook 

Quote: "Russian forces attacked the Korabelnyi district of Kherson with artillery at around 07:20. A 61-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman suffered blast injuries, concussion and shrapnel wounds in the enemy shelling."

Details: Both of them were taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

Updated: A little later, Kherson Oblast Military Administration added that two more people had been hospitalised as a result of the shelling.

"A 66-year-old woman and an 83-year-old man, who were at home at the time of the attack, suffered blast injuries, concussion and shrapnel wounds. Doctors have assessed their condition as moderate," the statement reads.

Later, Prokudin reported that as a result of the attack six people had been injured.

"Six people - three men and three women - got blast injuries, concussion and shrapnel wounds. As of now, five of them are in hospital, and one will be treated on an outpatient basis," Prokudin noted. 

