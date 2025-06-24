All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy: NATO membership for Ukraine is a mutual necessity, though impossible at present

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 24 June 2025, 11:34
Zelenskyy: NATO membership for Ukraine is a mutual necessity, though impossible at present
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Ukraine's President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasised that Ukraine’s accession to NATO is not only in Ukraine’s interest but is also beneficial to the Alliance, although he acknowledged that membership is currently not feasible.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Sky News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy said it would be advantageous for NATO members to have Ukraine as an ally – equipped with NATO-standard weaponry and possessing advanced technologies that some partners do not yet have. "It would strengthen NATO," the president noted.

Advertisement:

He also underlined that Ukrainians bring with them a decade of wartime experience.

Quote: "It’s not just about the battlefield. It’s about the economy, survival, cyberattacks, the banking system and the energy sector."

More details: For these reasons, he said, Ukraine’s NATO membership is "a mutual opportunity and necessity, and NATO needs the Ukrainian people".

At the same time, Zelenskyy acknowledged that Ukraine is unlikely to join NATO at present, saying "It is not possible right now."

Zelenskyy also expressed the view that NATO member states are increasing their defence spending too slowly, especially considering Russia’s capacity to build up its offensive capabilities.

He added that he hopes to meet with US President Donald Trump in The Hague, where the NATO summit is being held on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

NATOZelenskyyUkraine
Advertisement:
Ukraine and EU agree on new trade conditions to replace "visa-free trade regime"
Anti-drone ammunition developed in Ukraine – video
EU officially extends sectoral sanctions against Russia for another six months
Ukraine's Ministry of National Unity may be scrapped – sources
Vice PM Yuliia Svyrydenko may head Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine – sources
18th package of sanctions against Russia being blocked not only by Slovakia, but also by Hungary
All News
NATO
Hague summit decision set to "build bridge" between Ukraine and NATO
Zelenskyy to meet with NATO secretary general and European leaders in The Hague
NATO secretary general ridicules Russia's negotiating style with Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
21:25
Zelenskyy: Russia plans to deploy higher number of drones in attacks, Ukraine prepares to respond
20:41
UK intelligence outlines scale of AWOL Russian service personnel
20:33
Russian teenagers in Tolyatti face criminal charges after singing Ukrainian national anthem
19:53
Pyongyang shows footage of North Korean soldiers killed in Ukraine for first time
19:45
Tanker carrying million barrels of oil suffers explosion after calling at Russian port – Bloomberg
18:11
Denmark backs simultaneous EU accession for Ukraine and Moldova
18:07
Zelenskyy: Russia's plan to advance in Sumy Oblast is failing
18:02
Ukraine and EU agree on new trade conditions to replace "visa-free trade regime"
17:56
Tough times ahead for Russian economy, CEO of Russia's largest bank warns
17:56
Iran summons Ukrainian chargé d’affaires over officials' recent remarks
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: