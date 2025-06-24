Zelenskyy: NATO membership for Ukraine is a mutual necessity, though impossible at present

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasised that Ukraine’s accession to NATO is not only in Ukraine’s interest but is also beneficial to the Alliance, although he acknowledged that membership is currently not feasible.

Details: Zelenskyy said it would be advantageous for NATO members to have Ukraine as an ally – equipped with NATO-standard weaponry and possessing advanced technologies that some partners do not yet have. "It would strengthen NATO," the president noted.

He also underlined that Ukrainians bring with them a decade of wartime experience.

Quote: "It’s not just about the battlefield. It’s about the economy, survival, cyberattacks, the banking system and the energy sector."

More details: For these reasons, he said, Ukraine’s NATO membership is "a mutual opportunity and necessity, and NATO needs the Ukrainian people".

At the same time, Zelenskyy acknowledged that Ukraine is unlikely to join NATO at present, saying "It is not possible right now."

Zelenskyy also expressed the view that NATO member states are increasing their defence spending too slowly, especially considering Russia’s capacity to build up its offensive capabilities.

He added that he hopes to meet with US President Donald Trump in The Hague, where the NATO summit is being held on Tuesday and Wednesday.

