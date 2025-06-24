All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Border guards record decrease in Russian activity in Sumy Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 24 June 2025, 11:43
Border guards record decrease in Russian activity in Sumy Oblast
Andrii Demchenko. Photo: State Border Guard Service

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has reported a decrease in the activity of Russian forces in Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast, however small assault groups still operate in areas of the Yunakivka and Khotin hromadas [an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Colonel Andrii Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service  

Quote: "Only in a certain section within the Yunikivka and Khotin hromadas does the enemy continue to attempt to use the tactic of small assault groups. However, the enemy's activity has decreased recently. This is, of course, the result of the efforts of Ukrainian defenders, all components of the defence forces and units of the Armed Forces and the State Border Guard Service, because only in our defence zones in this area, dozens of enemy soldiers have been killed and dozens wounded.

Advertisement:

And if earlier, when the enemy began to use this tactic, we saw that the enemy did not care about its losses and continued to try to enter our territory, now this activity has decreased, as has their use of motor vehicles and ATVs, which they tried to use to advance as far as possible into Ukrainian territory at high speed."

Details: Demchenko added that the Russians were not using armoured vehicles in this operational zone. He emphasised that the defence forces’ resilience is thwarting the Russians’ plans to advance as far into Ukraine as possible.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Sumy OblastwarState Border Guard Service
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Russia plans to deploy higher number of drones in attacks, Ukraine prepares to respond
Ukraine and EU agree on new trade conditions to replace "visa-free trade regime"
Anti-drone ammunition developed in Ukraine – video
EU officially extends sectoral sanctions against Russia for another six months
Ukraine's Ministry of National Unity may be scrapped – sources
Vice PM Yuliia Svyrydenko may head Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine – sources
All News
Sumy Oblast
Russian nighttime attack on Sumy Oblast kills three people and injures six – photos
Ukrainian forces liberate Andriivka in Sumy Oblast – DeepState
Russian Lancet drone strikes Sumy, causing fire at factory – photo, video
RECENT NEWS
21:25
Zelenskyy: Russia plans to deploy higher number of drones in attacks, Ukraine prepares to respond
20:41
UK intelligence outlines scale of AWOL Russian service personnel
20:33
Russian teenagers in Tolyatti face criminal charges after singing Ukrainian national anthem
19:53
Pyongyang shows footage of North Korean soldiers killed in Ukraine for first time
19:45
Tanker carrying million barrels of oil suffers explosion after calling at Russian port – Bloomberg
18:11
Denmark backs simultaneous EU accession for Ukraine and Moldova
18:07
Zelenskyy: Russia's plan to advance in Sumy Oblast is failing
18:02
Ukraine and EU agree on new trade conditions to replace "visa-free trade regime"
17:56
Tough times ahead for Russian economy, CEO of Russia's largest bank warns
17:56
Iran summons Ukrainian chargé d’affaires over officials' recent remarks
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: