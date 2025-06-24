Border guards record decrease in Russian activity in Sumy Oblast

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has reported a decrease in the activity of Russian forces in Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast, however small assault groups still operate in areas of the Yunakivka and Khotin hromadas [an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Colonel Andrii Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service

Quote: "Only in a certain section within the Yunikivka and Khotin hromadas does the enemy continue to attempt to use the tactic of small assault groups. However, the enemy's activity has decreased recently. This is, of course, the result of the efforts of Ukrainian defenders, all components of the defence forces and units of the Armed Forces and the State Border Guard Service, because only in our defence zones in this area, dozens of enemy soldiers have been killed and dozens wounded.

Advertisement:

And if earlier, when the enemy began to use this tactic, we saw that the enemy did not care about its losses and continued to try to enter our territory, now this activity has decreased, as has their use of motor vehicles and ATVs, which they tried to use to advance as far as possible into Ukrainian territory at high speed."

Details: Demchenko added that the Russians were not using armoured vehicles in this operational zone. He emphasised that the defence forces’ resilience is thwarting the Russians’ plans to advance as far into Ukraine as possible.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!