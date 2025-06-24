Russians hit near train in Dnipro, injuring dozens of passengers

Passenger train No. 52, travelling from Odesa to Zaporizhzhia, has been damaged following a Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 24 June. Dozens of people have been affected.

Source: Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukrainian state-owned railways operator, on Telegram; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; Oleksandr Shevchenko, spokesperson for the passenger service of Ukrzaliznytsia, on Facebook

Quote from Ukrzaliznytsia: "Train No. 52 Odesa-Zaporizhzhia has been damaged as a result of Russia's terrorist strike on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Emergency workers and ambulance crews arrived at the scene promptly. Passengers were quickly transferred to shelters, as the air-raid warning in the region is still in effect."

Details: It is reported that Ukrzaliznytsia is preparing replacement rolling stock in Dnipro to transfer passengers and take them to Zaporizhzhia.

Lysak specified that the train has been damaged in Dnipro.

"A fire broke out in Dnipro due to an enemy attack. Civilian infrastructure has been damaged. In particular, a student accommodation, a gymnasium and an administrative building. The train has been damaged. Its passengers have been injured," said Lysak.

Updated: Later, Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) reported that a Russian missile had hit near the train. There were no fatalities but some passengers were injured. They are currently receiving medical assistance.

"To transport passengers to Zaporizhzhia, Ukrzaliznytsia has assigned an additional electric train, which will depart from Dnipro at approximately 13:00. Please follow the operational updates," Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

Ukrzaliznytsia passenger service spokesman Oleksandr Shevchenko said that the blast wave damaged a train "full of families with children returning from vacation" and dozens of people were injured.

"There are several dozen people with cuts from broken glass. First aid was provided by conductors, but credit should also be given to the emergency workers and ambulances who arrived quickly and helped direct more than 500 passengers to shelter in the metro, from where most people made their own way to Dnipro," Shevchenko said.

He added that due to damage to the contact network on the route and the need to replace the damaged carriages, the following trains will be slightly delayed:

3/4 Uzhhorod – Zaporizhzhia,

88/87 Kovel – Zaporizhzhia,

128/127 Lviv – Zaporizhzhia,

32/31 Przemyśl – Zaporizhzhia

There will also be certain restrictions on the movement of suburban trains 6022/6027 Piatykhatky – Dnipro – Piatykhatky via Sukhachivka.

The return trip of train No. 52 to Odesa will be organised using replacement carriages.

"We apologise in advance for any deviations from the usual quality standards – we are equipping on the run during the air-raid warning," Shevchenko said.

Background:

At around 11:30 on 24 June, Russian forces struck Dnipro, and a series of explosions were heard in the city.

Later, it became known that as a result of a Russian attack on Dnipro, seven people were killed and 70 were injured. Moreover, nine people were injured in a Russian attack on Samar, near Dnipro.

