Russia attacks Dnipro, killing 16 and injuring over 279 people, with the number growing – photos

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 24 June 2025, 20:12
Russia attacks Dnipro, killing 16 and injuring over 279 people, with the number growing – photos
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Dnipro on June 24. photo by Mayor Filatov

Russian forces have launched a strike on the city of Dnipro, with a series of explosions reported. The death toll has risen to 16, while over 279 civilians have been injured. 

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Ukrainian Air Force; Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov; State Emergency Service of Ukraine; President Volodymyr Zelenskyy; Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "The enemy has attacked Dnipro. A series of explosions has been heard. We are specifying the aftermath."

Updated: Lysak reports that 16 people have been killed in the attack. Over 279 people have been injured, including 27 children.

The city has suffered severe damage. The Russians struck infrastructure, educational and medical facilities, administrative buildings, State Emergency Service facilities and a passenger train. The attack damaged 46 multi-storey buildings, 41 houses, several student accommodation buildings and over 100 cars. A petrol station, car service stations, farm buildings, retail units and shops were also affected.

An infrastructure facility was damaged in Samar, resulting in two deaths and 14 injuries.

Earlier in an address to the Senate and House of Representatives of the Dutch parliament, Zelenskyy stated that 16 people had been killed.

Details: Lysak had previously noted that the figures were still being clarified. Sadly, the number of people affected by the attack continues to rise. However, the toll could have been several times higher. Many of those in the impact zone were in shelters at the time of the strike, which saved dozens of lives, he emphasised.

Filatov's updated data suggests that 19 schools, 10 kindergartens, a vocational school and a music school were damaged in another Russian attack on Dnipro.

 
Photo: Filatov on Facebook

Three out-of-school education institutions and a social security department were also damaged. Additionally, eight medical facilities were damaged: a hospital, outpatient clinics and a dental clinic.

The aftermath of the destruction in the residential area is being investigated.

It has also been confirmed that passenger train No. 52 from Odesa to Zaporizhzhia sustained damage.

 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Earlier reports indicated that one person had been killed and 20 injured in Dnipro, while two people were known to have been killed and three injured in Samar. Afterwards, the death toll and the number of those injured in the attack began to rise.

By mayor's decision, 25 June has been declared a day of mourning in Dnipro for those who died as a result of the Russian attack.

 
Photo: Lysak on Telgram
 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force had issued a warning about the potential use of ballistic weapons by Russian forces and reported two high-speed aerial targets heading towards Dnipro.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

