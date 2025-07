Ukrainian Navy destroys Russian landing boat in Kherson Oblast – video

Ukrainian forces have destroyed a Russian Black Sea Fleet boat carrying a landing party in Kherson Oblast.

Source: Vice Admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa, Commander of Ukraine’s Navy, on Facebook

Quote: "Another Black Sea Fleet boat carrying a landing party has been destroyed while moving along the western coast of Kherson Oblast.

Advertisement:

Thank you to our naval troops for their excellent work."

Українські моряки знищили катер із ворожим десантом на Херсонщині

відео ВМС pic.twitter.com/jESX1vMW25 — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) June 24, 2025

Details: The date of the successful combat operation is not disclosed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!