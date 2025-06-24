Cat who stayed under rubble for 10 hours rescued in Kyiv – photos

The cat stayed under the rubble for 10 hours without the ability to move. Photo: Kyiv Rescue Animal Group

A large tabby cat was pulled from under the rubble of a house in Kyiv that was hit in a Russian attack on the night of 22-23 June. The cat had been under the rubble for ten hours. Now the cat is in a veterinary hospital.

Photo: Kyiv Animal Rescue Group

Details: The animal rights activists report that the night the Russians attacked Kyiv, the cat went to his food bowl. At that moment, there was an explosion: darkness fell, and the cat was covered with debris.

The pet was under the rubble for ten hours.

Rescued cat. Photo: Kyiv Rescue Animal Group

"Without the ability to move, without air and without sound. Darkness, dust and fear. He was saved because his owner knew exactly where the cat was supposed to be at the time of the strike. The emergency workers took him out from under the rubble of a concrete wall and ceiling in a clearly defined place," the Animal Rescue Group said.

The cat was saved because the owner knew exactly where the cat was at the time of the strike. Photo: Kyiv Rescue Animal Group

Four other cats were rescued from the rubble of the apartments in addition to the tabby hero. All of them had owners who were looking for them, even though some of the owners were in the hospital.

Background:

Russian forces conducted another large-scale attack on Kyiv on the night of 22-23 June. Residential buildings, a business centre, a metro station and other facilities were damaged in different parts of the capital.

This Russian strike on Kyiv claimed the lives of nine people, including an 11-year-old girl. Another 34 people were injured.

The attack also killed a married couple, who were survived by their teenage son, as well as Dormeo employees, a couple named Volodymyr Mosieichuk and Anna Pavlik. They were from Zhytomyr Oblast.

In addition, the buildings of the Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute (KPI) pool facility were damaged.

