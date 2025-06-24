All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Cat who stayed under rubble for 10 hours rescued in Kyiv – photos

Vira ShurmakevychTuesday, 24 June 2025, 13:48
Cat who stayed under rubble for 10 hours rescued in Kyiv – photos
The cat stayed under the rubble for 10 hours without the ability to move. Photo: Kyiv Rescue Animal Group

A large tabby cat was pulled from under the rubble of a house in Kyiv that was hit in a Russian attack on the night of 22-23 June. The cat had been under the rubble for ten hours. Now the cat is in a veterinary hospital.

Photo: Kyiv Animal Rescue Group

Details: The animal rights activists report that the night the Russians attacked Kyiv, the cat went to his food bowl. At that moment, there was an explosion: darkness fell, and the cat was covered with debris.

Advertisement:

The pet was under the rubble for ten hours.

 
Rescued cat.
Photo: Kyiv Rescue Animal Group

"Without the ability to move, without air and without sound. Darkness, dust and fear. He was saved because his owner knew exactly where the cat was supposed to be at the time of the strike. The emergency workers took him out from under the rubble of a concrete wall and ceiling in a clearly defined place," the Animal Rescue Group said.

 
The cat was saved because the owner knew exactly where the cat was at the time of the strike.
Photo: Kyiv Rescue Animal Group

Four other cats were rescued from the rubble of the apartments in addition to the tabby hero. All of them had owners who were looking for them, even though some of the owners were in the hospital.

Background:

  • Russian forces conducted another large-scale attack on Kyiv on the night of 22-23 June. Residential buildings, a business centre, a metro station and other facilities were damaged in different parts of the capital.
  • This Russian strike on Kyiv claimed the lives of nine people, including an 11-year-old girl. Another 34 people were injured.
  • The attack also killed a married couple, who were survived by their teenage son, as well as Dormeo employees, a couple named Volodymyr Mosieichuk and Anna Pavlik. They were from Zhytomyr Oblast.
  • In addition, the buildings of the Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute (KPI) pool facility were damaged.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

missile strikeKyiv
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Russia plans to deploy higher number of drones in attacks, Ukraine prepares to respond
Ukraine and EU agree on new trade conditions to replace "visa-free trade regime"
Anti-drone ammunition developed in Ukraine – video
EU officially extends sectoral sanctions against Russia for another six months
Ukraine's Ministry of National Unity may be scrapped – sources
Vice PM Yuliia Svyrydenko may head Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine – sources
All News
missile strike
Explosions heard in Dnipro as Russia launches strikes on city, fatality reported – photo
Search and rescue operations completed in Kyiv: nine people killed in Russian attack – video
Russians attack Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi with ballistic missiles, destroying school and causing deaths
RECENT NEWS
21:25
Zelenskyy: Russia plans to deploy higher number of drones in attacks, Ukraine prepares to respond
20:41
UK intelligence outlines scale of AWOL Russian service personnel
20:33
Russian teenagers in Tolyatti face criminal charges after singing Ukrainian national anthem
19:53
Pyongyang shows footage of North Korean soldiers killed in Ukraine for first time
19:45
Tanker carrying million barrels of oil suffers explosion after calling at Russian port – Bloomberg
18:11
Denmark backs simultaneous EU accession for Ukraine and Moldova
18:07
Zelenskyy: Russia's plan to advance in Sumy Oblast is failing
18:02
Ukraine and EU agree on new trade conditions to replace "visa-free trade regime"
17:56
Tough times ahead for Russian economy, CEO of Russia's largest bank warns
17:56
Iran summons Ukrainian chargé d’affaires over officials' recent remarks
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: