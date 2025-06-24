Zelenskyy to meet with NATO secretary general and European leaders in The Hague

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and the leaders of five countries – France, Germany, Poland, Italy and the United Kingdom – on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague on Wednesday 25 June.

Source: updated NATO summit programme; European Pravda

Details: According to the programme, the meeting is scheduled to take place at 15:30 on Wednesday local time.

On Tuesday 24 June, according to the programme, Zelenskyy will meet with the NATO secretary general and the leadership of EU institutions. In the evening, he is scheduled to attend a dinner hosted by the king of the Netherlands, along with other NATO leaders, including Donald Trump.

A meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the level of foreign ministers is also scheduled for Tuesday evening.

Background: Earlier, Zelenskyy expressed hope that he would be able to meet with US President Trump in The Hague.

