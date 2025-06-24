All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump says he will "probably" meet with Zelenskyy at NATO summit

Iryna Kutielieva, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 24 June 2025, 16:20
Trump says he will probably meet with Zelenskyy at NATO summit
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has said he will "probably" meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague.

Source: AFP, citing Trump talking to journalists aboard Air Force One, as reported by European Pravda

Details: "Yeah, probably I’ll see him," Trump said, commenting on the possibility of meeting with Zelenskyy in The Hague.

Advertisement:

Asked what he would say to Zelenskyy, the US president replied that he would ask how he is doing. He added that Zelenskyy was in a difficult situation that he should not have got himself into.

Background:

  • In an interview with Sky News, Zelenskyy said he hopes to meet with Trump in The Hague during the NATO summit on 24 and 25 June, and that his team and Trump’s are currently discussing the timing of the meeting.
  • On Tuesday evening, Zelenskyy, Trump and other state leaders will attend a dinner hosted by the King of the Netherlands.
  • Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, who is in The Hague with Zelenskyy, reportedly shared details of a phone call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during which they discussed a potential meeting between the Ukrainian and US presidents.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpZelenskyyNATO
Advertisement:
Anti-drone ammunition developed in Ukraine – video
EU officially extends sectoral sanctions against Russia for another six months
Ukraine's Ministry of National Unity may be scrapped – sources
Vice PM Yuliia Svyrydenko may head Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine – sources
18th package of sanctions against Russia being blocked not only by Slovakia, but also by Hungary
New German foreign minister arrives in Kyiv
All News
Trump
Zelenskyy hopes to have meeting with Trump in The Hague
Trump condemns Russian strikes on Ukraine, urges "restraint from both sides"
NATO countries agree to allocate 5% of GDP to defence – Reuters, DPA
RECENT NEWS
18:11
Denmark backs simultaneous EU accession for Ukraine and Moldova
17:41
Ukrainian forces wipe out Russian group on Sumy front and seize legendary combat knife – video
17:40
Canada transfers US$1.7bn in revenues from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine
17:35
EXPLAINERWhat are the chances of changing power in Poland, and what is PiS counting on?
16:41
The cost of saving Europe: what the EU must do now to stop Putin
16:15
Orbán's party outraged by "attacks" on Ukraine EU membership referendum in European Pravda articles
16:15
Two Russian FSB officers working at pro-Russian news agency Sputnik Azerbaijan detained in Baku
16:00
Ukrainian special forces troops destroy Russian reconnaissance group on border – video
15:40
Russians pushed further away from Sumy near Ukraine-Russia border – Ukraine's General Staff
15:07
Anti-drone ammunition developed in Ukraine – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: