Trump says he will "probably" meet with Zelenskyy at NATO summit

US President Donald Trump has said he will "probably" meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague.

Source: AFP, citing Trump talking to journalists aboard Air Force One, as reported by European Pravda

Details: "Yeah, probably I’ll see him," Trump said, commenting on the possibility of meeting with Zelenskyy in The Hague.

Asked what he would say to Zelenskyy, the US president replied that he would ask how he is doing. He added that Zelenskyy was in a difficult situation that he should not have got himself into.

Background:

In an interview with Sky News, Zelenskyy said he hopes to meet with Trump in The Hague during the NATO summit on 24 and 25 June, and that his team and Trump’s are currently discussing the timing of the meeting.

On Tuesday evening, Zelenskyy, Trump and other state leaders will attend a dinner hosted by the King of the Netherlands.

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, who is in The Hague with Zelenskyy, reportedly shared details of a phone call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during which they discussed a potential meeting between the Ukrainian and US presidents.

