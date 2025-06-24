All Sections
"Dignified and sincere": three secondary school employees killed in Russian attack on Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi

Anna KovalenkoTuesday, 24 June 2025, 19:35
Employees of Lyceum No. 1 killed in the Russian attack. Photo: Department of Education and Science of Odesa Oblast State Administration

Three staff members of Lyceum No. 1, a specialised secondary school, were killed in a Russian missile strike that completely destroyed its building in the city of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi in Odesa Oblast on 23 June 2025.

Source: Department of Education and Science of Odesa Oblast State Administration on Facebook

Details: "As a result of the attack on Lyceum No. 1 in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, three workers were killed – dignified, sincere, hardworking people who gave the light of knowledge, care, experience and love for their work every day," Odesa Oblast State Administration wrote.

Among the deceased was Aurika Melnyk, 51, deputy principal for educational work, who had served in education for 30 years. She is survived by her children and husband. Colleagues noted that Aurika "was distinguished throughout her life by her resilience of character, strength of spirit, cheerfulness and optimism".

Oleh Herasymenko, 77, deputy principal for economic work, was also killed in the attack. He is a veteran of the Chornobyl nuclear disaster cleanup who had worked at the lyceum for 27 years.

The attack also claimed the life of Vira Roshchyna, 60, a canteen worker. Her colleagues said she would remain "a model of sincerity, activity and cheerfulness".

Background:

  • The Russian ballistic missile strike on 23 June 2025 destroyed Lyceum No. 1, killing three staff members and injuring at least 14 others, including two teenagers. Eight people, including two boys, remain in hospital, while others are receiving outpatient treatment.
  • High school student Mark, trapped under the rubble, heroically rescued his friend Maksym twice. Both boys and the lyceum’s principal are receiving medical care in hospital.

