“Ukraine can win”: future NATO commander backs Kyiv in US Senate hearing

Lieutenant General Alexus Grynkewich, nominated by the United States to command NATO forces in Europe, believes Ukraine can win its war against Russia.

Source: Grynkewich in remarks during US Senate hearings, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Responding to Senator Tommy Tuberville’s questions about Russia’s war against Ukraine and its prospects, Grynkewich expressed confidence in Ukraine’s potential for victory.

Quote from Grynkewich: "Senator, I think that Ukraine can win."

"I think any time your own homeland is threatened, you fight with a tenacity that's difficult for us to conceive of when we… if we haven't found ourselves in that same situation."

Background:

In early June 2025, US President Donald Trump nominated Grynkewich as Supreme Allied Commander Europe for NATO’s combined armed forces.

Grynkewich will also lead the US European Command alongside his NATO role.

His Senate statement contrasts with the Trump administration’s official stance, which maintains there is no military solution to the war and calls for a negotiated "agreement".

