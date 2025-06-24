All Sections
“Ukraine can win”: future NATO commander backs Kyiv in US Senate hearing

Oleh Pavliuk, Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 24 June 2025, 20:20
Alexus Grynkewich. Photo: Getty Images

Lieutenant General Alexus Grynkewich, nominated by the United States to command NATO forces in Europe, believes Ukraine can win its war against Russia.

Source: Grynkewich in remarks during US Senate hearings, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Responding to Senator Tommy Tuberville’s questions about Russia’s war against Ukraine and its prospects, Grynkewich expressed confidence in Ukraine’s potential for victory.

Quote from Grynkewich: "Senator, I think that Ukraine can win."

"I think any time your own homeland is threatened, you fight with a tenacity that's difficult for us to conceive of when we… if we haven't found ourselves in that same situation."

Background:

  • In early June 2025, US President Donald Trump nominated Grynkewich as Supreme Allied Commander Europe for NATO’s combined armed forces.
  • Grynkewich will also lead the US European Command alongside his NATO role.
  • His Senate statement contrasts with the Trump administration’s official stance, which maintains there is no military solution to the war and calls for a negotiated "agreement".

