“Ukraine can win”: future NATO commander backs Kyiv in US Senate hearing
Tuesday, 24 June 2025, 20:20
Lieutenant General Alexus Grynkewich, nominated by the United States to command NATO forces in Europe, believes Ukraine can win its war against Russia.
Source: Grynkewich in remarks during US Senate hearings, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Responding to Senator Tommy Tuberville’s questions about Russia’s war against Ukraine and its prospects, Grynkewich expressed confidence in Ukraine’s potential for victory.
Quote from Grynkewich: "Senator, I think that Ukraine can win."
"I think any time your own homeland is threatened, you fight with a tenacity that's difficult for us to conceive of when we… if we haven't found ourselves in that same situation."
Background:
- In early June 2025, US President Donald Trump nominated Grynkewich as Supreme Allied Commander Europe for NATO’s combined armed forces.
- Grynkewich will also lead the US European Command alongside his NATO role.
- His Senate statement contrasts with the Trump administration’s official stance, which maintains there is no military solution to the war and calls for a negotiated "agreement".
