Zelenskyy: Russia has launched 28,743 Shahed drones on Ukraine since 2022

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 24 June 2025, 20:51
Zelenskyy: Russia has launched 28,743 Shahed drones on Ukraine since 2022
The Dutch Parliament. Photo: Zelenskyy on social media 

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told the Dutch parliament that Russia has used 28,743 Shahed drones against Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war on 24 February 2022.

Source: Zelenskyy in an address to the Dutch parliament 

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russia has used 28,743 Shahed drones. In this June alone, they’ve already launched 2,736 Shaheds. Russia could never have done this without its ties to the regime in Iran. And we in Ukraine could never have shot down most of these drones without your solidarity – and the support of our partners."

Details: Zelenskyy stated that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin disregards the rules governing the modern world.

Quote: "And here in The Hague, I want to say this very clearly – for Putin. There is a rule – do not kill. There is a rule – do not act like a beast toward people. There is a rule – do not burn down cities and villages. There is also a rule – do not justify or sponsor terror. There is a rule – do not steal children. And if you break such rules, there must be responsibility."

