Council of Europe to sign special tribunal agreement with Ukraine on 25 June

Oleh Pavliuk, Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 24 June 2025, 20:57
Palace of Europe. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Council of Europe has confirmed that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset will sign an agreement on 25 June to establish a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the press service of the Council of Europe

Details: The statement on the special tribunal was made in the Council of Europe after the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe authorised the Secretary General to sign an agreement covering the tribunal's Charter on Tuesday.

"This tribunal will hold to account those who have used force in violation of the UN Charter, applying international law without double standards and reaffirming that Europe’s security will not rest on silence or impunity – but on law, principle, and action," Berset said.

Earlier, the Ukrainian side announced the signing of the agreement on the special tribunal.

This will take place during Volodymyr Zelenskyy's first visit to the Council of Europe on 25 June.

Background: The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe initiated the legal procedure for establishing the Special Tribunal on 14 May. Prior to that, the process had received political approval at a special summit in Lviv on 9 May.

Read also: Trial for Lavrov and Putin: all about the tribunal for Russia that received Europe's blessing

