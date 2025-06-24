Civilian injured in Russian attack on Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast

Russia hit the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on 24 June, injuring a 76-year-old man.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "Investigators have found that the Russians hit the city of Kupiansk using a first-person view drone at around 16:10 on 24 June. A munition was dropped on the grounds of a property, damaging a house."

Details: A 76-year-old man suffered a blast injury and was taken to hospital.

