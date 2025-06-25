Russia claims to have downed over 20 "Ukrainian UAVs" in less than 90 minutes

The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed that its air defence forces downed 22 "Ukrainian drones" in less than an hour and a half.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry

Quote: "Between 21:15 and 22:40 [Moscow time], 22 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by air defence systems."

Advertisement:

Details: According to the Russian ministry, 12 drones were downed over Belgorod Oblast,

Four were downed over Russia's Tatarstan and two over Ulyanovsk Oblast.

In addition, one drone was downed each over Belgorod, Saratov and Bryansk oblasts as well as over temporarily occupied Crimea.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!