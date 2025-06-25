All Sections
NATO pledges continued support for Ukraine on its path to membership

Ivanna Kostina, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 25 June 2025, 16:49
NATO pledges continued support for Ukraine on its path to membership

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has confirmed the Alliance’s intention to continue supporting Ukraine on its path to NATO membership following a meeting of the North Atlantic Council in The Hague.

Source: Rutte at a press conference during the summit in The Hague, as reported by European Pravda

Details: "We stand by Ukraine in its pursuit of peace, and we will continue to support Ukraine on its irreversible path to NATO membership," Rutte said.

He mentioned the presence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in The Hague and emphasised that the summit’s message to Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people is that they have NATO’s continued support, including €35 billion in pledged assistance made so far.

"More to follow. Our aim is to keep Ukraine in the fight today so that it can enjoy a lasting peace in the future," Rutte stated.

Read more: A million euros a minute: inside NATO’s Hague summit, where success and setbacks meet

NATOUkraine
