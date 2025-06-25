Trump on Zelenskyy meeting: "I wanted to know how he's doing"

US President Donald Trump described his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague on 25 June 2025 as positive.

Source: Trump at a press conference following the NATO Summit in the Hague, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Speaking at a press conference following the NATO summit, Trump said he did not discuss a ceasefire but wanted to check on Zelenskyy.

Advertisement:

Quote from Trump: "It was very nice, actually. We’ve had rough times sometime [with Zelenskyy – ed.]... He couldn’t have been nicer… I think what I took from the meeting – couldn’t have been nicer, actually."

Trump announced his plans to speak with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to explore ending the war.

"I had a good meeting with Zelenskyy and a lot of good meetings with a lot of people, great leaders. But he’s fighting a brave battle, it’s a tough battle," Trump added.

Read also: NATO declaration on Ukraine and defence spending: full text with explanations

Background:

It should be noted that the meeting of the US and Ukrainian presidents on the margins of the NATO summit in The Hague lasted around 45 minutes.

The meeting started shortly after the conclusion of the main NATO leaders’ session and the publication of the summit’s final declaration, which includes a commitment to support Ukraine’s Armed Forces through defence spending.

Zelenskyy described the meeting as "meaningful", noting that he discussed "all really important issues" with Trump.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!