Trump on Zelenskyy meeting: "I wanted to know how he's doing"

Oleh Pavliuk, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 25 June 2025, 17:43
Zelenskyy and Trump. Photo: Ukraine's President's Office

US President Donald Trump described his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague on 25 June 2025 as positive.

Source: Trump at a press conference following the NATO Summit in the Hague, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Speaking at a press conference following the NATO summit, Trump said he did not discuss a ceasefire but wanted to check on Zelenskyy.

Quote from Trump: "It was very nice, actually. We’ve had rough times sometime [with Zelenskyy – ed.]... He couldn’t have been nicer… I think what I took from the meeting – couldn’t have been nicer, actually."

Trump announced his plans to speak with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to explore ending the war.

"I had a good meeting with Zelenskyy and a lot of good meetings with a lot of people, great leaders. But he’s fighting a brave battle, it’s a tough battle," Trump added.

Read also: NATO declaration on Ukraine and defence spending: full text with explanations

Background

  • It should be noted that the meeting of the US and Ukrainian presidents on the margins of the NATO summit in The Hague lasted around 45 minutes.
  • The meeting started shortly after the conclusion of the main NATO leaders’ session and the publication of the summit’s final declaration, which includes a commitment to support Ukraine’s Armed Forces through defence spending.
  • Zelenskyy described the meeting as "meaningful", noting that he discussed "all really important issues" with Trump.

