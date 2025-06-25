All Sections
Trump and Zelenskyy hold 45-minute meeting in The Hague: details

Serhiy Sydorenko, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 25 June 2025, 16:54
Trump and Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

A meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his American counterpart Donald Trump has concluded on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague.

Source: European Pravda; Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Details: The meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the NATO summit lasted 45 minutes.

As reported by a European Pravda correspondent, the planned press briefing did not take place.

It is worth noting that the meeting between the American and Ukrainian leaders lasted significantly longer than scheduled.

Zelenskyy described the meeting with Trump as "long and substantive" on social media.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We covered all the truly important issues. I thank Mr President, I thank the United States. We discussed how to achieve a ceasefire and a real peace. We spoke about how to protect our people.

We appreciate the attention and the readiness to help bring peace closer. Details will follow."

Background: 

  • The meeting started shortly after the conclusion of the main NATO leaders’ session and the publication of the summit’s final declaration, which includes a commitment to support Ukraine’s Armed Forces through defence spending.
  • On Wednesday morning, Trump, commenting on the upcoming meeting with Zelenskyy, said that they would "discuss the obvious", after which he mentioned his conversations with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin.

TrumpZelenskyywar
