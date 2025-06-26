Russians drop aerial bombs on houses in Kherson Oblast, killing man
Russian forces have conducted an airstrike on the village of Tavriiske in the Bilozerka district in Kherson Oblast, killing a local resident.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Details: Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that Russian forces had hit residential areas with aerial bombs.
A local resident was injured in his own home. The man suffered multiple injuries, including blast and head injuries, concussion and a shrapnel wound to the thigh.
He was promptly taken to a medical facility. Initially, doctors assessed his condition as moderate.
Later, Prokudin reported that the man had died from his injuries.
Quote from Prokudin: "The man, aged 38, suffered fatal injuries."
