Russians drop aerial bombs on houses in Kherson Oblast, killing man

Russian forces have conducted an airstrike on the village of Tavriiske in the Bilozerka district in Kherson Oblast, killing a local resident.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that Russian forces had hit residential areas with aerial bombs.

A local resident was injured in his own home. The man suffered multiple injuries, including blast and head injuries, concussion and a shrapnel wound to the thigh.

He was promptly taken to a medical facility. Initially, doctors assessed his condition as moderate.

Later, Prokudin reported that the man had died from his injuries.

Quote from Prokudin: "The man, aged 38, suffered fatal injuries."

