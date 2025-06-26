Russians kill three civilians in Kherson Oblast

Aftermath of Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast. Stock photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Three people have been killed and one injured in Russian strikes on Kherson Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Kherson City Military Administration

Quote from Prokudin: "Russian forces killed two residents of Kherson Oblast yesterday [25 June]."

Details: In particular, the Russians attacked a 55-year-old man with an FPV drone in the village of Chervonyi Maiak. He suffered fatal injuries.

Russian forces also hit an agricultural business in Sofiivka, killing a 38-year-old employee.

Another man, aged 38, was killed in a Russian airstrike on Tavriiske, located in the Bilozerka district.

The Russians attacked the Korabelnyi district in the city of Kherson in the early morning of 26 June. A 71-year-old woman suffered concussion and blast and closed head injuries in the attack.

Updated: Later, Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that another civilian had been injured in a Russian attack.

"The Russians attacked the Dnipro district in Kherson at around 06:30. A 64-year-old woman suffered a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to her head and arm in the enemy attack. She was taken to hospital. Doctors assess her condition as mild," the statement said.

Background: Earlier, it was reported that Russian forces had conducted an airstrike on Tavriiske in the Bilozerka district in Kherson Oblast, killing a local resident.

