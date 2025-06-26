All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians kill three civilians in Kherson Oblast

Iryna BalachukThursday, 26 June 2025, 07:23
Russians kill three civilians in Kherson Oblast
Aftermath of Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast. Stock photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Three people have been killed and one injured in Russian strikes on Kherson Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Kherson City Military Administration 

Quote from Prokudin: "Russian forces killed two residents of Kherson Oblast yesterday [25 June]."

Advertisement:

Details: In particular, the Russians attacked a 55-year-old man with an FPV drone in the village of Chervonyi Maiak. He suffered fatal injuries.

Russian forces also hit an agricultural business in Sofiivka, killing a 38-year-old employee.

Another man, aged 38, was killed in a Russian airstrike on Tavriiske, located in the Bilozerka district.

The Russians attacked the Korabelnyi district in the city of Kherson in the early morning of 26 June. A 71-year-old woman suffered concussion and blast and closed head injuries in the attack.

Updated: Later, Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that another civilian had been injured in a Russian attack.

"The Russians attacked the Dnipro district in Kherson at around 06:30. A 64-year-old woman suffered a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to her head and arm in the enemy attack. She was taken to hospital. Doctors assess her condition as mild," the statement said.

Background: Earlier, it was reported that Russian forces had conducted an airstrike on Tavriiske in the Bilozerka district in Kherson Oblast, killing a local resident.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kherson OblastKhersonattackcasualties
Advertisement:
Ukraine and EU agree on new trade conditions to replace "visa-free trade regime"
Anti-drone ammunition developed in Ukraine – video
EU officially extends sectoral sanctions against Russia for another six months
Ukraine's Ministry of National Unity may be scrapped – sources
Vice PM Yuliia Svyrydenko may head Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine – sources
18th package of sanctions against Russia being blocked not only by Slovakia, but also by Hungary
All News
Kherson Oblast
Russians drop aerial bombs on houses in Kherson Oblast, killing man
Two people injured by landmine in Kherson Oblast, another wounded in Russian drone attack
Ukrainian Navy destroys Russian landing boat in Kherson Oblast – video
RECENT NEWS
21:25
Zelenskyy: Russia plans to deploy higher number of drones in attacks, Ukraine prepares to respond
20:41
UK intelligence outlines scale of AWOL Russian service personnel
20:33
Russian teenagers in Tolyatti face criminal charges after singing Ukrainian national anthem
19:53
Pyongyang shows footage of North Korean soldiers killed in Ukraine for first time
19:45
Tanker carrying million barrels of oil suffers explosion after calling at Russian port – Bloomberg
18:11
Denmark backs simultaneous EU accession for Ukraine and Moldova
18:07
Zelenskyy: Russia's plan to advance in Sumy Oblast is failing
18:02
Ukraine and EU agree on new trade conditions to replace "visa-free trade regime"
17:56
Tough times ahead for Russian economy, CEO of Russia's largest bank warns
17:56
Iran summons Ukrainian chargé d’affaires over officials' recent remarks
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: