Netherlands to fund production of hybrid vehicles for Ukraine by Rheinmetall

The Dutch Defence Ministry will fund the production of 20 Ermine (Hermelin) ground vehicles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: German defence conglomerate Rheinmetall, which will manufacture the vehicles through its subsidiary Rheinmetall Defence Nederland B.V., as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Dutch defence minister signed the contract to finance the production of 20 Ermine ground vehicles with Rheinmetall during the NATO Industrial Forum in The Hague on 24 June.

The variants ordered are manned/unmanned ground vehicles. They will be delivered to the Armed Forces of Ukraine to enhance their capabilities for evacuating soldiers injured near the line of contact. The vehicles are expected to be delivered in 2026.

This national cooperation between industry and the Defence Ministry is said to support the further development of knowledge and capabilities of both the Dutch and Ukrainian armed forces.

The Ermine (Hermelin) family of small ground vehicles represents a new generation of mobility, combining tactical transport with a mobile power source. The characteristics of Ermine make it an effective tool to strengthen combat capability.

"This contract marks the first significant milestone for the Ermine and will, by supporting the Ukraine armed forces, also boost the defence industry in the Netherlands," the statement says.

Background:

On 24 June, the Netherlands unveiled a new military aid package for Ukraine worth approximately €175 million.

This new package is in addition to the previously announced €400 million allocated towards maritime security support.

The Netherlands recently signed contracts with Ukrainian manufacturers for the supply of 600,000 drones worth €500 million.

Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans recently said that after the full transfer of all 24 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, drones have become the new top priority in military support.

