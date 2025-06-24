All Sections
Netherlands announces new military aid package for Ukraine, including drone detection radars

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Iryna BalachukTuesday, 24 June 2025, 12:40
Netherlands announces new military aid package for Ukraine, including drone detection radars
The Netherlands flag. Stock photo: pixabay.com

The Netherlands has unveiled a new military aid package for Ukraine worth approximately €175 million, which will include radars designed to detect drones.

Source: Dutch Defence Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The package includes 100 radars which can detect drones and relay information to air defence systems in order to neutralise them. All radars are expected to be delivered by the end of the year.

In addition, Ukraine will receive 20 semi-autonomous Ermine CASEVAC modular vehicles for medical evacuations.

The Netherlands is allocating an additional €80 million for drones as part of the international drone coalition. The country has previously invested €20 million in this initiative.

This new package is in addition to the previously announced €400 million allocated towards maritime security support.

The report also states that the Netherlands recently signed contracts with Ukrainian manufacturers for the supply of 600,000 drones worth €500 million.

Background: Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans recently said that after the full transfer of all 24 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, drones have become the new top priority in military support.

