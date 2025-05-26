Netherlands has sent last batch of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

The Ministry of Defence of the Netherlands has announced the delivery of the last batch of 24 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda; a statement on the website of the Dutch Ministry of Defence

Details: The last Dutch F-16s bound for Ukraine left Volkel air base in the south of the country on Monday for Belgium, where they will be prepared for delivery.

Ruben Brekelmans, the Dutch Defence Ministry, was present during the departure of the F-16s.

"F-16s are of vital importance for Ukraine due to the daily Russian air attacks. They allow us to keep Russian aggression at bay and away from us," Ruben Brekelmans commented.

The Dutch Ministry of Defence emphasises that the transfer of F-16s does not mean the end of the country's participation in the fighter jet coalition, which it leads together with Denmark and the United States.

The country, among other things, helps maintain fighter jets' combat readiness and organises pilot training at the European F-16 Training Centre (EFTC) in Romania.

Background:

Ukraine received its first batch of Dutch F-16s in October 2024, followed by a second delivery in February 2025.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that another batch had been received from the Netherlands in March, marking continued support from the Dutch government.

