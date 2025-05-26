All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Netherlands has sent last batch of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovMonday, 26 May 2025, 19:15
Netherlands has sent last batch of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine
Photo: Getty Images

The Ministry of Defence of the Netherlands has announced the delivery of the last batch of 24 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda; a statement on the website of the Dutch Ministry of Defence

Details: The last Dutch F-16s bound for Ukraine left Volkel air base in the south of the country on Monday for Belgium, where they will be prepared for delivery.

Advertisement:

Ruben Brekelmans, the Dutch Defence Ministry, was present during the departure of the F-16s.

"F-16s are of vital importance for Ukraine due to the daily Russian air attacks. They allow us to keep Russian aggression at bay and away from us," Ruben Brekelmans commented.

The Dutch Ministry of Defence emphasises that the transfer of F-16s does not mean the end of the country's participation in the fighter jet coalition, which it leads together with Denmark and the United States.

The country, among other things, helps maintain fighter jets' combat readiness and organises pilot training at the European F-16 Training Centre (EFTC) in Romania.

Background: 

  • Ukraine received its first batch of Dutch F-16s in October 2024, followed by a second delivery in February 2025
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that another batch had been received from the Netherlands in March, marking continued support from the Dutch government.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

fighter jetsNetherlandsUkraineRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Netherlands has sent last batch of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine
Zelenskyy to visit Germany on 28 May – Spiegel
NATO prepares mini-declaration for summit and will likely not mention Ukraine because of Trump – Radio Liberty
Another record drone attack by Russia: Ukrainian air defence neutralised 288 UAVs and destroyed 9 cruise missiles
Trump: Putin wants all of Ukraine, he has gone absolutely crazy
updatedMoscow airports close following reports of drone attack
All News
fighter jets
Czechia and Ukraine to train F-16 pilots in joint programme
Ukraine loses F-16: pilot diverts jet from populated area and successfully ejects
"We had only one missile left": Ukrainian Air Force photo shows F-16 jet after hunting Russian Shahed drones overnight
RECENT NEWS
19:15
Netherlands has sent last batch of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine
18:52
Russian drone injures two children near Kherson
18:35
Russia uses warships to protect its shadow fleet
18:21
Kremlin reacts to German chancellor's statement on range of Ukrainian strikes on Russia
17:59
EXPLAINERWhy the new EU trade rules are disadvantageous for Ukraine and how long they will last
17:47
Zelenskyy to visit Germany on 28 May – Spiegel
17:25
Danish PM on Russian strikes: "Putin talks about negotiations by day and bombs Ukraine by night"
16:39
German chancellor says four countries have lifted restrictions on strikes deep inside Russia for Ukraine
15:49
Slovenian president says EU needs "silent dialogue" with Russia
15:38
Macron: Trump has realised Putin has been lying to him
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: