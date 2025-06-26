The majority of Ukrainians support the notion of joining the European Union and NATO: with almost 70% of Ukrainians being ready to vote in favour of joining the European Union in the near future.

Source: A poll conducted by the Janus Institute for Strategic Studies and Forecasts, the SOCIS Centre for Social and Marketing Research, and the Barometer of Public Opinion publication, reported by European Pravda

Details: Ukrainians were asked how they would vote if a referendum on Ukraine's accession to the EU/NATO was to be held in the near future.

The respondents' answers show that the number of people who would vote for Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO is comparable: 68.9% for the EU and 62.5% for NATO.

A total of 20.1% of Ukrainians would vote against joining the EU, and 25.4% would vote against joining NATO. A small percentage of respondents, 2.9%, stated that they would not cast their vote at all.

The survey, which took place from 6 to 11 June, involved 2,000 Ukrainians, with personal interviews held with respondents over the age of 18.

The survey was not conducted in Crimea, which is temporarily occupied by Russia, in the occupied territories of Luhansk Oblast, as well as in temporarily occupied territories and areas where active hostilities are taking place in Donetsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv oblasts.

Background:

In the autumn of 2024, sociologists found that the number of Ukrainians who believe in rapid accession to the European Union had fallen by almost 4.5 times compared to 2022, when more than 60% believed in this possibility.

In January 2025, a poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology showed that most Ukrainians want to see their country in both the European Union and NATO, but joining the defence alliance is a higher priority.

