All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Most Ukrainians would vote for EU and NATO membership in the near future

Ulyana KrychkovskaThursday, 26 June 2025, 11:30
Most Ukrainians would vote for EU and NATO membership in the near future
Stock photo: Getty Images

The majority of Ukrainians support the notion of joining the European Union and NATO: with almost 70% of Ukrainians being ready to vote in favour of joining the European Union in the near future.

Source: A poll conducted by the Janus Institute for Strategic Studies and Forecasts, the SOCIS Centre for Social and Marketing Research, and the Barometer of Public Opinion publication, reported by European Pravda

Details: Ukrainians were asked how they would vote if a referendum on Ukraine's accession to the EU/NATO was to be held in the near future.

Advertisement:

The respondents' answers show that the number of people who would vote for Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO is comparable: 68.9% for the EU and 62.5% for NATO.

A total of 20.1% of Ukrainians would vote against joining the EU, and 25.4% would vote against joining NATO. A small percentage of respondents, 2.9%, stated that they would not cast their vote at all.

The survey, which took place from 6 to 11 June, involved 2,000 Ukrainians, with personal interviews held with respondents over the age of 18.

The survey was not conducted in Crimea, which is temporarily occupied by Russia, in the occupied territories of Luhansk Oblast, as well as in temporarily occupied territories and areas where active hostilities are taking place in Donetsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv oblasts.

Background:

  • In the autumn of 2024, sociologists found that the number of Ukrainians who believe in rapid accession to the European Union had fallen by almost 4.5 times compared to 2022, when more than 60% believed in this possibility.
  • In January 2025, a poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology showed that most Ukrainians want to see their country in both the European Union and NATO, but joining the defence alliance is a higher priority.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

EUNATOUkraine
Advertisement:
Ukraine and EU agree on new trade conditions to replace "visa-free trade regime"
Anti-drone ammunition developed in Ukraine – video
EU officially extends sectoral sanctions against Russia for another six months
Ukraine's Ministry of National Unity may be scrapped – sources
Vice PM Yuliia Svyrydenko may head Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine – sources
18th package of sanctions against Russia being blocked not only by Slovakia, but also by Hungary
All News
EU
Ukraine and Council of Europe sign agreement on Special Tribunal for Crime of Russian Aggression
Zelenskyy shares details of meeting with Danish PM as EU presidency rotates to Denmark
Nordic countries call for increased pressure on Russia to bring peace to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
21:25
Zelenskyy: Russia plans to deploy higher number of drones in attacks, Ukraine prepares to respond
20:41
UK intelligence outlines scale of AWOL Russian service personnel
20:33
Russian teenagers in Tolyatti face criminal charges after singing Ukrainian national anthem
19:53
Pyongyang shows footage of North Korean soldiers killed in Ukraine for first time
19:45
Tanker carrying million barrels of oil suffers explosion after calling at Russian port – Bloomberg
18:11
Denmark backs simultaneous EU accession for Ukraine and Moldova
18:07
Zelenskyy: Russia's plan to advance in Sumy Oblast is failing
18:02
Ukraine and EU agree on new trade conditions to replace "visa-free trade regime"
17:56
Tough times ahead for Russian economy, CEO of Russia's largest bank warns
17:56
Iran summons Ukrainian chargé d’affaires over officials' recent remarks
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: