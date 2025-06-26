Russian drone attacks lead to collapse of Dormashyna plant building in Mykolaiv – photos

In Mykolaiv, part of the former Dormashyna plant building, damaged by Russian drone attacks on 16 February 2025, has collapsed.

Source: Mykolaiv City Council on Facebook; Roman Vozniak, the head of the Department for Emergency Situations and Civil Protection

Details: A section of the privately owned building on Central Avenue collapsed on 26 June 2025.

The site has been cordoned off, and access restricted. Staff from the Department of Emergency Situations and Civil Protection of Mykolaiv City Council, the State Emergency Service, police and specialised experts are on-site, inspecting the structure. Decisions on further actions will be made later.

Quote from Roman Vozniak: "After the enemy attack, certain works were carried out here to ensure safe passage through this territory. However, the main structures were damaged and the building collapsed."

Details: Traffic on Central Avenue remains open. Residents are urged to avoid the area and stay updated via official news channels.

