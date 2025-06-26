North Korea may send more troops to Russia for Ukraine war, says Seoul

North Korea may deploy additional troops to Russia to participate in the war against Ukraine in July or August, while continuing to supply weapons to Russia.

Source: Reuters, citing South Korean lawmakers and National Intelligence Service

Details: South Korean MP Lee Seong-kweun stated that the National Intelligence Service believes Russia may be preparing for a "large-scale assault" on Ukraine in July or August.

"The timing of the additional deployment is that it could be as early as July or August," Lee stated.

He noted that in exchange for supplying artillery ammunition and missiles, North Korea is likely receiving technical assistance from Russia regarding satellite launches and missile guidance systems.

Background:

In April 2025, North Korea and Russia confirmed North Korean troops’ participation in Russia’s war against Ukraine, particularly on the Kursk front, which was partially controlled by Ukrainian forces at the time.

Both countries stated their cooperation is based on a June 2024 treaty signed by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which includes a mutual defence clause.

