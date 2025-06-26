Most Poles demand Ukraine's inclusion in US-Russia war talks, survey shows

A majority of Poles believe that negotiations between the USA and Russia regarding Ukraine must include Ukraine, according to a recent survey.

Source: European Pravda, citing a survey by IBRiS for Defence24 and the Stand With Ukraine initiative

Details: The survey, conducted by IBRiS for the Defence24 portal and the Stand With Ukraine initiative, found that 74% of respondents insist that any negotiations on the Russia-Ukraine war involve Ukraine, with only 14% considering Ukraine’s participation non-essential. This question elicited the highest level of consensus among all survey topics.

Additionally, 62% of respondents believe Ukraine should negotiate with Russia to end the war, but only 28% support Ukraine agreeing to a ceasefire without security guarantees.

Regarding NATO providing security guarantees to Ukraine post-conflict, 40% of respondents supported the idea, 26% opposed it and 34% were undecided.

The survey also revealed that more Poles currently oppose Ukraine’s accession to the EU and NATO than support it.

Furthermore, 46% favour reducing or halting military aid to Ukraine, though most acknowledge that supporting Ukraine enhances Poland’s security.

