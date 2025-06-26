More Poles oppose Ukraine's EU and NATO membership than support it, survey finds
A recent survey in Poland reveals that more Poles oppose Ukraine’s accession to the EU and NATO than support it.
Source: European Pravda, citing a survey by IBRiS for Defence24 and the Stand With Ukraine initiative
Details: The survey, conducted by IBRiS for the Defence24 portal and the Stand With Ukraine initiative, indicates a shift away from unanimous Polish support for Ukraine’s membership in the EU and NATO.
Only 35% of respondents support Ukraine joining the EU and 37% back NATO membership, while 42% oppose both.
Reasons cited for opposition include concerns over unfair economic competition, corruption in Ukraine, and fears of significant war escalation if Ukraine joins NATO.
Background: The survey also found that 46% of respondents favour reducing or halting military aid to Ukraine.
