More Poles oppose Ukraine's EU and NATO membership than support it, survey finds

Mariya Yemets, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 26 June 2025, 14:15

A recent survey in Poland reveals that more Poles oppose Ukraine’s accession to the EU and NATO than support it.

Source: European Pravda, citing a survey by IBRiS for Defence24 and the Stand With Ukraine initiative

Details: The survey, conducted by IBRiS for the Defence24 portal and the Stand With Ukraine initiative, indicates a shift away from unanimous Polish support for Ukraine’s membership in the EU and NATO.

Only 35% of respondents support Ukraine joining the EU and 37% back NATO membership, while 42% oppose both.

Reasons cited for opposition include concerns over unfair economic competition, corruption in Ukraine, and fears of significant war escalation if Ukraine joins NATO.

Background: The survey also found that 46% of respondents favour reducing or halting military aid to Ukraine.

