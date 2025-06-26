Russians shell pharmacy in Kostiantynivka: two injured

Russian forces have shelled a pharmacy in the city of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, injuring two civilians who were inside the building at the time.

Source: Serhii Horbunov, Head of Kostiantynivka City Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "Today, at around 12:00, the city of Kostiantynivka was subjected to enemy shelling with tubed artillery. As a result of this barbaric attack, two civilians who were inside the pharmacy were injured."

The wounded man is being taken to hospital. Photo: Horbunov on Facebook

Details: Horbunov said that the wounded civilians had received prompt medical assistance and had been taken to hospital.

The pharmacy’s facade was damaged by the shelling.

Horbunov urged residents to evacuate to safer regions in a timely manner.

Background: Earlier, Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, stated that due to large-scale Russian attacks, the city of Kostiantynivka is on the verge of a humanitarian crisis. Critical infrastructure is being systematically targeted, which has led to gas and transport outages, limited water supplies and much of the city losing power.

