All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian intelligence drones set fire to missile and other fuel depots in Russia's Bryansk – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 26 June 2025, 20:54
Ukrainian intelligence drones set fire to missile and other fuel depots in Russia's Bryansk – video
Fire. Screenshot

Attack drones operated by Ukraine's Defence Intelligence hit storage facilities containing missile fuel and fuel and lubricants at the 1061st logistics centre of Russian forces in the city of Bryansk on the evening of 26 June.

Source: a Ukrainska Pravda source in intelligence 

Details: The source said local Telegram channels had initially reported the flight of unidentified drones. Later, residents of Bryansk began reporting explosions and a fire in one of the city's districts. Some locals even revealed the exact location and the target that was hit.

Advertisement:

Meanwhile, the explosions and fire at the military facility in Bryansk were caused by Ukrainian Bober, Baklan and Obrii drones.

The source said the strike on storage facilities containing missile fuel and fuel and lubricants in Bryansk is part of a broader effort to reduce the logistical capabilities of Russian forces.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Defence Intelligence of Ukrainedrones
Advertisement:
Anti-drone ammunition developed in Ukraine – video
EU officially extends sectoral sanctions against Russia for another six months
Ukraine's Ministry of National Unity may be scrapped – sources
Vice PM Yuliia Svyrydenko may head Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine – sources
18th package of sanctions against Russia being blocked not only by Slovakia, but also by Hungary
New German foreign minister arrives in Kyiv
All News
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukrainian intelligence drones destroy Russian air defence systems in Crimea – video
Ukraine evacuates 31 citizens from Iran
Zelenskyy: Russia preparing new military operations in Europe
RECENT NEWS
18:11
Denmark backs simultaneous EU accession for Ukraine and Moldova
17:41
Ukrainian forces wipe out Russian group on Sumy front and seize legendary combat knife – video
17:40
Canada transfers US$1.7bn in revenues from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine
17:35
EXPLAINERWhat are the chances of changing power in Poland, and what is PiS counting on?
16:41
The cost of saving Europe: what the EU must do now to stop Putin
16:15
Orbán's party outraged by "attacks" on Ukraine EU membership referendum in European Pravda articles
16:15
Two Russian FSB officers working at pro-Russian news agency Sputnik Azerbaijan detained in Baku
16:00
Ukrainian special forces troops destroy Russian reconnaissance group on border – video
15:40
Russians pushed further away from Sumy near Ukraine-Russia border – Ukraine's General Staff
15:07
Anti-drone ammunition developed in Ukraine – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: