Ukrainian intelligence drones set fire to missile and other fuel depots in Russia's Bryansk – video

Attack drones operated by Ukraine's Defence Intelligence hit storage facilities containing missile fuel and fuel and lubricants at the 1061st logistics centre of Russian forces in the city of Bryansk on the evening of 26 June.

Source: a Ukrainska Pravda source in intelligence

Details: The source said local Telegram channels had initially reported the flight of unidentified drones. Later, residents of Bryansk began reporting explosions and a fire in one of the city's districts. Some locals even revealed the exact location and the target that was hit.

Meanwhile, the explosions and fire at the military facility in Bryansk were caused by Ukrainian Bober, Baklan and Obrii drones.

The source said the strike on storage facilities containing missile fuel and fuel and lubricants in Bryansk is part of a broader effort to reduce the logistical capabilities of Russian forces.

