DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, has reported the systematic submission of false reports by some units of the Vuhledar tactical group, which has created a distorted perception of the situation on the line of contact.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "On the section of the front held by the now-former Vuhledar tactical group, the defence continues to collapse rapidly and the enemy is making significant gains in its advance.

Advertisement:

It is particularly concerning that units in the Vuhledar tactical group's area have repeatedly submitted false reports, claiming they are controlling certain settlements or individual positions. But this does not improve the actual situation. The next map update will be disappointing."

Details: DeepState reported that Russian forces had made significant advances near the settlements of Shevchenko, Burlatske and Vilne Pole on the Novopavlivka front in Donetsk Oblast.

Analysts said that the Russians are conducting intensive assault operations along the Oleksiivka – Zelene Pole line, using a large number of infantry. Russian forces are also advancing from Zaporizhzhia towards Zirky.

In addition, the Russians are actively moving infantry into the village of Komar, trying to fully capture it. Constant assaults are ongoing in the Shevchenko – Vilne Pole – Novosilka area.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!