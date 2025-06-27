Russia deliberately targets civilians with drones – UN report

Russian forces are increasingly using FPV drones for targeted strikes on civilians in Ukraine. The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission (HRMMU) has documented many cases of war crimes.

Source: HRMMU report

Details: The report stated that drones had become one of the leading causes of civilian casualties in Ukraine, surpassing, in some months, more powerful weapons such as missiles, artillery and aerial bombs.

According to the UN's analysis, Russian troops have deliberately attacked civilians who showed no signs of direct participation in hostilities. Among the casualties recorded by the HRMMU were civilians travelling by bicycle, in cars, on evacuation buses, in ambulances, during humanitarian missions, while walking or near their homes.

Quote: "The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU) has documented and analysed the circumstances of these attacks and assessed that targeting by drone operators has, in practice, violated core international humanitarian law (IHL) principles of distinction and precaution. Some incidents may amount to intentionally directing attacks against civilians, a war crime."

Details: In addition to direct casualties, drone attacks prevent the delivery of humanitarian assistance. NGO workers, medical staff and public officials are unable to move safely through affected areas and civilians are deprived of access to basic services, healthcare and food. The most affected are elderly people and persons with disabilities who remain in dangerous areas due to limited evacuation options.

