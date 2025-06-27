Russia loses 970 soldiers over past day
Friday, 27 June 2025, 06:58
Russia has lost 970 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day alone, bringing its total number of personnel losses to 1,016,720.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 27 June 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 1,016,720 (+970) military personnel;
- 10,969 (+1) tanks;
- 22,896 (+4) armoured combat vehicles;
- 29,630 (+13) artillery systems;
- 1,425 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,188 (+0) air defence systems;
- 416 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 337 (+0) helicopters;
- 42,240 (+87) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,388 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 53,284 (+89) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,921 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!