Four people injured in Russian attacks on Nikopol district – photos

Iryna BalachukFriday, 27 June 2025, 07:45
Four people injured in Russian attacks on Nikopol district – photos
Damaged car. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Four people have been injured in Russian attacks on the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The attacks on the Nikopol district continued. The aggressor hit the district centre [the city of Nikopol] as well as the Pokrovske and Marhanets hromadas using FPV drones. Four people have been injured. They are receiving the necessary medical treatment." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Window damaged by a fragment
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Details: The attacks damaged an outpatient clinic, an office building, three high-rise buildings, a shop, a market, a car and a power line.

 
Affected high-rise building
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Lysak also added that two missiles and five UAVs had been downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight.

NikopolDnipropetrovsk Oblastattack
Nikopol
