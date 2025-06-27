All Sections
Ukrainian defence ministry promises to increase long-range operations in Russia

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 27 June 2025, 12:18
Ukrainian defence ministry promises to increase long-range operations in Russia
Photo: Ukrainian defence ministry

Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has announced that Ukraine is preparing to sign contracts for tens of thousands of new long-range drones to intensify strikes on Russian military targets.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine and Babel with reference to Umierov during a meeting with journalists, to which Ukrainska Pravda was not invited

Details: Umierov said that the decision to significantly increase the number of such operations was made about two weeks ago.

Quote: "About two weeks ago, a decision was made to increase the number of operations several times over, and contracts are already being prepared for tens of thousands of new long-range drones to increase the intensity and scale of strikes."

Details: It is noted that last year, Ukraine began implementing a plan for systematic deep strike operations and contracted several tens of thousands of long-range drones, which allowed it to regularly carry out precision strikes on important targets deep in the Russian rear.

The minister stressed that all drone deliveries are on schedule, and operations are conducted daily and according to plan.

